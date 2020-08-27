Jacob Blake protests: Several arrested after violence erupts in Oakland over Kenosha shooting

Police reported agitators in the crowds were breaking windows, lighting trash cans on fire while yelling "burn it down."
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police say they made several arrests after protests against the police shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin turned violent overnight. Authorities say numerous fires were set in Downtown Oakland.

This was in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Police reported agitators in the crowds were breaking windows, lighting trash cans on fire while yelling "Burn it down," setting off fireworks, throwing objects, and even trying to set fire to a business on 8th and Broadway. OPD says some turned aggressive towards police, "throwing items and pointing lasers at the officers at 7th and Washington." There were no reports of officer injuries.

WATCH: Crowds take to Oakland streets in protest of Jacob Blake shooting
Oakland police were active on Twitter, expressing support for the right to protest but asking crowds to keep it safe and peaceful.

Later in the night they reported fire was set to the Alameda County Superior Courthouse.

Video shows graffiti, mostly demanding justice Blake. One painted string of words reads, "Attack the rich in the Oakland Hills."

RELATED: 17-year-old in custody, accused of shooting 3 people, killing 2 during Kenosha protest

ABC7 News spoke with a supporter of the defund the police movement by zoom, she said these videos of police shooting black men are upsetting and that change needs to happen.

"I don't know what's worse to watch these videos or watch nothing change as a result of them. We have COVID and we have fires and people are still showing up and putting their feet to the streets and making their voices heard," said Alex Karim, San Francisco.

Protestors say they want to see the police in Wisconsin who shot Blake arrested and held accountable.

Here are some of their latest reports on Twitter:











