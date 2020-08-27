Jacob Blake protests: Several arrested after violence erupts in Oakland over Kenosha shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6391142" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protests are taking to the streets of Oakland over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Police say some people are breaking windows and starting fires.

Violent protesters vandalized and started a fire at the Alameda County Superior Court. @OaklandFireCA is on scene. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/s22zKdWlkj — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

Some within the crowd are disruptive and have no regard for others safety. Multiple fires set. Thankfully @OaklandFireCA are putting the fires out as OPD officers are working to maintain safety. pic.twitter.com/jBz8bxx7gZ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

Some within the crowd are chanting ”BURN IT DOWN” as they ignite fireworks and set trash cans on fire. pic.twitter.com/4azCUchmya — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

Some within the crowd are determined to cause damage, Breaking windows, throwing objects and setting fires. pic.twitter.com/z8EISuxyha — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

Some people in the crowd are setting fire to garbage cans and breaking windows along Broadway. pic.twitter.com/x6pn4FlxUK — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

Agitators within the crowd attempted to set fire to a business on 8th and Broadway. Quick response by OPD Officers and @OaklandFireCA prevented further damage. pic.twitter.com/N3q52iJZyW — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

We support 1st Amendment rights and have created safe spaces and safe places for demonstrators. However, setting off fireworks is illegal in Oakland. Yet agitators continue this illegal activity. pic.twitter.com/ir543Rci9W — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

We are asking agitators within the crowd to stop throwing items and pointing lasers at the officers at 7th & Washington. pic.twitter.com/SE73Al26k5 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

We at OPD support your right to demonstrate. We ask that organizers help us facilitate safe spaces and safe places for the demonstration. We ask attendees not to cross barricades. pic.twitter.com/nFHvOHCKbZ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

We are asking for people attending tonight’s events to respect our community and local businesses by participating in peaceful demonstrations. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/FfTrccz1To — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police say they made several arrests after protests against the police shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin turned violent overnight. Authorities say numerous fires were set in Downtown Oakland.This was in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Police reported agitators in the crowds were breaking windows, lighting trash cans on fire while yelling "Burn it down," setting off fireworks, throwing objects, and even trying to set fire to a business on 8th and Broadway. OPD says some turned aggressive towards police, "throwing items and pointing lasers at the officers at 7th and Washington." There were no reports of officer injuries.Oakland police were active on Twitter, expressing support for the right to protest but asking crowds to keep it safe and peaceful.Later in the night they reported fire was set to the Alameda County Superior Courthouse.Video shows graffiti, mostly demanding justice Blake. One painted string of words reads, "Attack the rich in the Oakland Hills."ABC7 News spoke with a supporter of the defund the police movement by zoom, she said these videos of police shooting black men are upsetting and that change needs to happen."I don't know what's worse to watch these videos or watch nothing change as a result of them. We have COVID and we have fires and people are still showing up and putting their feet to the streets and making their voices heard," said Alex Karim, San Francisco.Protestors say they want to see the police in Wisconsin who shot Blake arrested and held accountable.Here are some of their latest reports on Twitter: