'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison

Thomas Kokoraleis, 58, abducted and murdered Lorry Ann Borowski of Elmhurst in 1982. She was just 21.
According to police, Kokoraleis was a member of the "Ripper Crew", a satanic cult whose members sexually mutilated and killed as many as 20 women during the 1980s.
Kokoraleis was released from the Illinois River Correctional Center in Canton, about 30 miles west of Peoria, after serving half of his 70-year sentence.
Attorney Gloria Allred and the family of a woman murdered by Kokoraleis plan to hold a news conference in Rosemont later Friday to speak out about his release.
