AIRBNB

Ritzy San Francisco home littered with drug paraphernalia, trash after Airbnb rental

EMBED </>More Videos

Used needles, drug paraphernalia, stained clothing. Those are just a few of the things left behind at a ritzy home in San Francisco that was being rented out on Airbnb. Here's a look at photos provided by the real estate agent in charge of the listing. (Courtesy: Egon Lim)

Heather Tuggle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A home in an upscale San Francisco neighborhood was found trashed after an Airbnb renter moved out, leaving behind used needles, drug paraphernalia and stained clothing. Photos provided by the real estate agent in charge of the listing show stained bedding and a floor littered with pills, filthy takeout containers and empty cardboard boxes.

The in-law unit in the $5.3 million home with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge was rented for $100 a day through Airbnb. The renter spent 3.5 months in the home while the owner was out of town.


The real estate agent knew something was wrong over the weekend the moment he arrived to inspect the unit. The smell was the first sign of a problem.

An Airbnb spokesperson sent ABC7 News a statement calling this type of incident rare:

"We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and have removed this individual from our community," the statement reads. Airbnb tells ABC7 its representatives have reached out to the homeowner to offer support under its $1 Million Host Guarantee Program, which covers damage up to $1 million and is free for all Airbnb hosts."

The company went on to say they're "in the process of working with the host to help them file a claim" under their Million Dollar Host Guarantee, which covers listings for up to $1,000,000 USD in damage and is free for all hosts and every single booking.

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim toured the home today during the cleanup and will show us what recourse the owners have tonight on ABC7 News starting at 4 p.m. Follow her updates on Twitter here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airbnbhousingrental propertytrashSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIRBNB
Coolest employee perks at Silicon Valley tech companies
Celebrate National Wine Day for $1 with Airbnb
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Bay Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Rialto PD release video of controversial stop outside Airbnb rental
More airbnb
Top Stories
Bay Area child, senior care company owners accused of running human trafficking ring
Urban Shield underway in Pleasanton with changes
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Santa Clara deputies hold special operation for 'Rail Safety Month'
Trump wants Justice Department to investigate NY Times op-ed writer
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Former Pres. Obama delivers speech in Illinois
Delta Fire near Redding burns 24,000 acres, no containment
Show More
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock plummets
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran cleared in self-defense shooting claims Bay Area jail abuse
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming surge today
These Trump officials denied writing the Times op-ed
VTA announces delay on Berryessa BART extension project
More News