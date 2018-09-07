SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A home in an upscale San Francisco neighborhood was found trashed after an Airbnb renter moved out, leaving behind used needles, drug paraphernalia and stained clothing. Photos provided by the real estate agent in charge of the listing show stained bedding and a floor littered with pills, filthy takeout containers and empty cardboard boxes.
The in-law unit in the $5.3 million home with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge was rented for $100 a day through Airbnb. The renter spent 3.5 months in the home while the owner was out of town.
A bucket full of 150 needles, most for drug use. Feces. 💩 Just the beginning of what was found in a $5.3M home 🏡 after being rented out thru @Airbnb. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/lyCLLdxO99— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) September 7, 2018
The real estate agent knew something was wrong over the weekend the moment he arrived to inspect the unit. The smell was the first sign of a problem.
An Airbnb spokesperson sent ABC7 News a statement calling this type of incident rare:
"We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and have removed this individual from our community," the statement reads. Airbnb tells ABC7 its representatives have reached out to the homeowner to offer support under its $1 Million Host Guarantee Program, which covers damage up to $1 million and is free for all Airbnb hosts."
The company went on to say they're "in the process of working with the host to help them file a claim" under their Million Dollar Host Guarantee, which covers listings for up to $1,000,000 USD in damage and is free for all hosts and every single booking.
ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim toured the home today during the cleanup
