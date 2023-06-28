  • Watch Now

MLB commissioner rejects SJ mayors' proposal to reevaluate territorial rights for city's own team

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 8:00PM
MLB commissioner rejects SJ mayors' efforts to get city its own team
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected a proposal by five San Jose mayors to suspend SF Giants' territorial rights so the city can have its own team.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- New developments with San Jose's effort to bring a Major League Baseball team to the South Bay.

Our media partners at the Bay Area News Group report the city struck out -- at least for now.

Commissioner Rob Manfred responded to the letter sent to him by five San Jose mayors, asking for him to consider suspending the territorial rights that belong to the Giants so the city could get an expansion team.

Manfred thanked them for the letter but said baseball is focused on the Oakland A's situation and potential relocation to Las Vegas.

Once that process wraps up, then MLB says it might look at the territorial rights and expansion.

