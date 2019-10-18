Robber hides in Costco during closing then steals $13,000 worth of jewelry, Georgia police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators are searching for a very patient robber who hid inside a Georgia Costco for five hours before robbing it.

According to police, surveillance video shows the man smashing a glass case in the dark and then getting away with $13,000 worth of jewelry.

Employees said they had no idea the robber was in the store after it closed.

Investigators said the man cased it out during business hours, then hid behind a large display sign.

"It is a big store," said Jae Robertson of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, "and he found a spot in the store that he could conceal himself.

"This is the first case I've had like this," Roberston added.

An exterior camera shows the suspect running out of the warehouse store before fleeing in a car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiarobberycostcou.s. & worldsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with box cutter slashes woman on BART, police say
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Shelter-in-place lifted at 3 Santa Clara schools
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Police investigate after body found at park in San Rafael
PG&E to answer for planned power outages
Deadline to file claim for losses suffered during 2017, 2018 wildfires is Monday
Show More
SF lawyers call out Interim DA Suzy Loftus
Serial killer Anthony McKnight dies in San Quentin State Prison
Zantac pulled from shelves in US, Canada amid cancer concerns
High Surf Advisory issued for entire Bay Area coastline
No homecoming game in Novato Friday night
More TOP STORIES News