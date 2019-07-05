Teen who tried to rob fireworks stand gets shot in face with own gun, deputies say

It happened off of the North Freeway and Airtex Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Preliminary indications are that a fireworks stand employee managed to take possession of the would-be robber’s pistol and shot him with it. Investigation is ongoing. #hounews— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 4, 2019
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the suspect approached the stand and began demanding money.
They say an employee went to grab cash and placed it on the counter. The suspect placed the gun down and tried to pick up the cash.
That's when deputies say the employee picked up the gun and shot him in the face.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.
It's unclear if he's expected to survive.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.