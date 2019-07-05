Teen who tried to rob fireworks stand gets shot in face with own gun, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A 19-year-old who attempted to rob a fireworks stand in north Harris County ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun by one of the stand's employees, according to deputies.

It happened off of the North Freeway and Airtex Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday.



According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the suspect approached the stand and began demanding money.

They say an employee went to grab cash and placed it on the counter. The suspect placed the gun down and tried to pick up the cash.

That's when deputies say the employee picked up the gun and shot him in the face.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if he's expected to survive.

