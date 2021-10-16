robert durst

Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

EMBED <>More Videos

Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

LOS ANGELES -- New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus. DeGuerin said he didn't know Durst's condition and was trying to find out more details.

Durst, 78, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago. Durst, who has numerous medical issues, sat in a wheelchair with a catatonic stare during much of the sentencing hearing.

"He was very, very sick in the courtroom," DeGuerin said Saturday.

He was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000.

EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutors said Durst killed his friend Susan Berman in her Los Angeles home in 2000 to prevent her from providing information that linked him to the 1982 murder of his wife.



The killing had been a mystery that haunted family and friends for 15 years before Durst was arrested in 2015 following his unwise decision to participate in a documentary that unearthed new evidence and caught him in a stunning confession.

DeGuerin said Thursday that Durst will appeal.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countytrialmurdersentencingverdictcourt casecoronaviruspandemicu.s. & worldrobert durstdeath investigationcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROBERT DURST
Robert Durst charged in New York with former wife's murder
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of Susan Berman
New York DA seeking to indict Robert Durst in ex-wife's death: Source
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News