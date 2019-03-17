Rodent infestation forces closure of Concord's children play space The Jungle for 2 days

EMBED <>More Videos

A rodent infestation forced the Concord kids play space The Jungle to close for two days this week.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A rodent infestation forced the Concord kids play space The Jungle to close for two days this week.

Contra Costa County health inspectors discovered dead rodents on traps and droppings in the kitchen during an unannounced visit last Tuesday.

The health department says The Jungle complied with the cleanup, and they were allowed to open back up Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
concordhealthchildrenhealth code violationsrats
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Oakland stands with Islamic Center following New Zealand tragedy
Missing Vallejo snowboarder found dead in Tahoe identified
ABC7's 'After the Game' to broadcast live inside Chase Center
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, warmer for St. Patrick's Day
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
Hillsborough suing owner of iconic 'Flintstone House'
Show More
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
Australian senator hit with egg after blaming Muslims for mosque attack
Warriors' Durant out for Oklahoma City Thunder game
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
More TOP STORIES News