Rodent infestation forces closure of Concord's children play space The Jungle for 2 days

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A rodent infestation forced the Concord kids play space The Jungle to close for two days this week.
Contra Costa County health inspectors discovered dead rodents on traps and droppings in the kitchen during an unannounced visit last Tuesday.
The health department says The Jungle complied with the cleanup, and they were allowed to open back up Thursday.
