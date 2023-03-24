  • Watch Now

1 killed by driver in stolen car following pursuit in East Bay; suspect arrested, police say

Friday, March 24, 2023 6:12AM
1 killed by driver in stolen car after pursuit in East Bay: Police
RODEO, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person is dead after a driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into a car following a pursuit in Rodeo Thursday night, police said.

The driver crashed into a car at 4th Street and Parker Avenue following a chase with police.

Hercules police say the suspect has been arrested. That person was driving a stolen white SUV.

Police say there are others injured, but did not provide any other information.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

