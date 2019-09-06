Roller coaster stolen from Ohio fairgrounds, police say

MARYSVILLE, Ohio -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a roller coaster from the Union County Fairgrounds.

The sheriff's office said a Go-Gator carnival roller coaster was reported stolen on August 28. It was on a purple and green trailer that is about 20 feet long at the time of the theft. The coaster has train cars that are in an alligator design.

The trailer's rear license plate is 22-1246A and registered in Maine, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said it was last seen hooked up to a white Dodge RAM 2500 or larger model pickup truck with a flat bed and no visible front license plate in the city of Marysville. The truck was seen pulling the stolen trailer by a traffic camera at the intersection of State Route 31 and Miller Road on August 27 at 7:10 p.m.

If you have any information about the theft contact Deputy Kevin Rigano at 937-645-4110 or Lieutenant Mike Justice at 937-645-4130.
