Napa's Rombauer Vineyards sold to E & J Gallo Luxury Wine Group

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Rombauer Vineyards, one of America's best-selling wine brands, has been sold to E & J Gallo Luxury Wine Group.

The 1980 Napa Valley-based vineyard is best known for its buttery Chardonnay.

The buy includes the Rombauer brand, three winery and production facilities, two tasting rooms, and 700 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards.

Gallo wine group officials say the Rombauer leadership and winemaking team will remain in place.

