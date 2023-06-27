Italy officials vow to find and punish tourist filmed carving into Rome's Colosseum

Italy's culture minister is calling for a man to be "identified and sanctioned" after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée's names into the Colosseum in Rome.

ROME -- Italy's culture minister is calling for a man to be "identified and sanctioned" after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée's names into the Colosseum in Rome.

Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted on Monday: "I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, a historical heritage (site) such as the Colosseum, to carve the name of his fiancée."

"I hope that whoever carried out this act will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws," he continued.

The minister's tweet included a blurred image of the young tourist, as well as a video that appeared to show him using keys to carve letters into one of the walls of the nearly 2,000-year-old amphitheater.

The inscription read "Ivan+Haley 23," according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The alleged incident took place on Friday, and police were alerted by videos appearing on social media, ANSA reported.

Ryan Lutz of Southern California filmed one of those videos.

"It's illegal," he told ABC7 Los Angeles. "You're not supposed to do that. It's disrespectful and I think they should be held accountable."

Lutz said he asked the tourist if he was serious and he said the tourist "turned around and smiled" at him.

"He didn't say anything to me and neither did his significant other," said Lutz.

Lutz said he immediately searched for a guard, who said he could not do much since the guard didn't see the vandalism happen.

"Luckily for us, they were walking towards us and I was able to point them out, but the guard didn't confront them, he went back to his post," said Lutz.

If convicted of a crime, the man could face a fine of at least 15,000 ($16,360) or up to five years in prison, the news agency said.

A similar incident occurred in 2020, when an Irish tourist was accused of vandalizing the Colosseum, after security staff spotted him allegedly carving his initials into the ancient structure and reported him to the police.

