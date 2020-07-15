Rome officer killing: Victim's father-in-law collapses during trial for Bay Area college students in death of Italian officer

Rome Officer Killing: Trial underway for Bay Area college students in killing of Italian officer after COVID-19 delays
Cerciello Rega's partner, Andrea Varriale, took the stand and testified about his struggle with Gabriel Natale Hjorth of Mill Valley, while Cerciello Rega fought with Finnegan Elder of San Francisco.
Varriale said Natale had his shoulders pinned to the ground, so he decided to let him go. Then, he saw Cerciello Rega had been stabbed with blood pouring like "a fountain".
When Varriale's cell phone call for help played in open court, Cerciello Rega's father-in-law collapsed and the judge ended the hearing for the day. The hearing is set to resume Thursday.
Prosecutors say Natale and Elder stole a backpack after a drug deal went bad, and offered to return it to the owner in exchange for 80 Euros and a gram of cocaine.
The backpack owner called police; Varriale and Cerciello Rega were unarmed and wearing street clothes when they met the young men. Natale and Elder told investigators they didn't think the officers were police.
