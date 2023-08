NEW YORK -- Actor Ron Cephas Jones has died, ABC News has confirmed.

Jones, a Paterson, New Jersey native, was best known as William Hill on the hit show, 'This is Us.'

The role earned him two Emmy awards and two more nominations.

Jones was also nominated for a Tony for his role two years ago in the Broadway show 'Clyde's.'

A rep for Jones says the actor had longstanding pulmonary issues.

He was 66 and is survived by his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones.