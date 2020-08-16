Rotating power outages possible tonight or tomorrow evening

VIDEO: Rare thunderstorms hit Bay Area, with lightning filling the sky amid heat wave
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert from Sunday through Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day to promote electricity conservation. There was no need for rolling blackouts Monday night because temperatures cooled and people conserved energy. However, they could take effect tonight if conditions worsen.
The ISO asks consumers to lower energy use during the most critical time of the day (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.) when temperatures remain high and solar production is falling due to the sun setting.
VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?
Despite the lack of rolling blackouts yesterday, some people were still without power.
Cynthia Zuranich lives in Alameda. Her son uses a sleep apnea machine and has difficulty enduring outages like this.
"It's just ridiculous that we're already stuck in our house. Now what are we supposed to do?" asked Zuranich. "It's hot and then the air conditioning goes off and then we're stuck here with 5 kids not having anything to do."
Mariana Garcia Serrato of San Jose said she lost electricity Friday during the rotating outages. The power came back on Saturday, but then cut off again 30 minutes later.
"The only thing we would get is 'PG&E is assessing the problem.' Stop assessing and start fixing," said Garcia Serrato.
Garcia Serrato got her electricity back around noon on Monday and now doesn't know what to expect.
"I'm really worried about losing power in the next few days and anytime soon simply because I don't trust that the power will come back on," she said.
PG&E couldn't talk to the specific case but said the extended blackouts were not due to rotating outages. The utility blamed the hot weekend weather.
Governor Gavin Newsom took partial blame for energy shortages during his Monday press conference saying, "We failed to predict and plan these shortages and that's simply unacceptable."
As of Tuesday morning, unresolved outages within PG&E's service region include areas of Fairfield, Richmond, Santa Clara County, and the Santa Cruz Mountains, as well as other smaller outage spots.
RELATED: Lightning sparks several brush fires throughout Bay Area
PG&E says the peak for outages on Sunday due to lightning in the Bay Area was approximately 30,000 people.
For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- 9 Bay Area cities see record high temperatures as heat wave continues across region
- PG&E restores power to 220K impacted by CA grid operator-directed outages
- VIDEO: What is a Flex Alert?
- Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
- How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?