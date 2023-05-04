Video shows good Samaritan stop runaway stroller headed for busy California road

A good Samaritan came to the rescue after high winds blew a stroller with a baby inside toward a busy road in California.

HESPERIA, Calif. -- A man hoping to start a new life in California was caught on camera saving a young life from speeding traffic.

Right in front of a car wash in Hesperia Monday afternoon, gusty high desert winds rolled a stroller with a baby inside right out toward Bear Valley Road, where the speed limit is 40 miles-per-hour.

Video shows the little one's great aunt struggling to get back on her feet after falling as the nightmare played out, KCAL reports.

"She sees the child going into the street and that's all she sees, She can't do nothing," good Samaritan Ron Nessman said.

Nessman was waiting on a bench outside the carwash when he saw the woman in her sixties go down hard on the asphalt while trying to catch the stroller.

"Didn't have time to even think about it, you just react," Nessman said.

The video shows Nessman running over to intercept the stroller, saving the baby boy before he made it down the driveway and into the passing cars.

"And I said, 'I got it!' You know what I mean?" Nessman said. "I seen her and I felt so bad for the lady you know. I couldn't imagine. I got nephews and nieces and I couldn't imagine something like that."

But Nessman said he can imagine being in that kind of distress because he's felt it before.

"My girlfriend passed away in 2018," he said. "It was sudden and I didn't want to do anything."

The former truck driver said he became homeless after that heartbreak. He only recently moved to Hesperia to reconnect with his family.

He had just wrapped up a job interview when he stepped into a new role, as this little boy's hero.

"I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I did nothing." Nessman said. "I'm just glad I realized it and was on it."

Nessman hopes the situation can help remind parents to make sure they always lock the wheels on their stroller.