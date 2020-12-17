Sports

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

By Graham Dunbar, Associated Press

In this Feb. 23, 2014 photo the Russian national flag flies after it is hoisted next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

GENEVA -- Russia was banned Thursday from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.

Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, if they are not implicated in doping or covering up positive tests.

The punishments are less than the four-year ban the World Anti-Doping Agency had proposed.

The case centered on accusations that Russian state authorities tampered with a database from the Moscow testing laboratory before handing it over to WADA investigators last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsrussiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Bay Area counties to enter stay-at-home order
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall Friday
EXCLUSIVE: 'Hot Cop of the Castro' starting new life after jail
COVID-19 rise sparks fears of 'vaccine nationalism'
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Track rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Solano Co. defends past decision to stay open amid pandemic
US jobless claims rise to 885,000 amid resurgence of COVID
Health workers support vaccine, even after allergic reactions
More TOP STORIES News