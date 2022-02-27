ukraine

Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine following official's plea on Twitter

Starlink markets itself as 'ideally suited' for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.
EMBED <>More Videos

Elon Musk Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine -- Elon Musk says his SpaceX company's Starlink satellite internet service is now "active" in Ukraine.

The tech billionaire made the announcement on Twitter in response to a tweet by Ukraine's minister of digital transformation saying that while Musk tries to "colonize Mars," Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine. The minister called on Musk to provide his country with Starlink stations.



In his response Saturday, Musk said: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."



Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as "ideally suited" for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates
EMBED More News Videos

Russia-Ukraine Crisis (1 of 25)

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine. Chantee Lans has the latest developments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyelon muskinternetrussiawarukraineu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert: LIVE COVERAGE
Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian invasion
What are sanctions? A look at West's toughest measures yet on Russia
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
TOP STORIES
AMBER Alert issued for boy abducted in Sunnyvale
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Sanctions won't immediately stop Russian troops, expert says
Oakland fire truck crashes into building; 3 firefighters injured
CA police officer shot, killed while conducting traffic stop
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
Ukraine supporters rally in SF, calling for more military aid
Show More
How the war in Ukraine could impact beer prices
At least 8 injured, 15 rescued in SF building fire, officials say
Defiant Ukrainian president refuses US offer to evacuate
War via TikTok: Russia's new tool for propaganda machine
How potential Russian cyberattacks could affect Americans
More TOP STORIES News