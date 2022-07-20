ukraine

Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska addresses members of Congress | LIVE

Warning: This address may include graphic images.
EMBED <>More Videos

Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska to address Congress

WASHINGTON -- Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, have met again, this time at the White House.

Their meeting Tuesday was a follow-up after they first met in eastern Europe on Mother's Day. President Joe Biden joined his wife to help welcome Zelenska and give her a bouquet of flowers.

Zelenska is on a high-profile visit to Washington this week.

She accepted a human rights award on behalf of the Ukrainian people on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she's set to address members of Congress at the Capitol at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. She also had meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcrussiawarukraineu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Killed by a Russian missile, 4-year-old girl is buried
Support for people in Ukraine
Bay Area plays key role in Ukraine evacuation efforts
15 killed in rocket attack on apartment building in Ukraine: officials
TOP STORIES
Zuckerberg SF General monkeypox vaccine clinic reopens for drop-ins
Video shows SF thieves steal $10K worth of items from van
EXCLUSIVE: Family demands change after Uber driver shot, killed
What to expect at the 2022 ESPY Awards
SF DA removes herself from case involving mayor's brother
Revive Superfoods pulls product containing tara from website
Car crash sparks fast-moving brush fire on I-580 over Altamont Pass
Show More
Residents at flooded SF building may not return home until 2023
Man stabbed at SFO's baggage claim, police say; suspect arrested
94-year-old Bay Area man spreads love through wildflowers
Daily Harvest ID's ingredient at issue in product that sickened many
Bay Area lawmakers arrested at abortion rights protest in DC
More TOP STORIES News