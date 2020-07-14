ruth bader ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure, the Supreme Court said in a statement Tuesday.

The court said that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She then underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.


The statement said the justice "is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.


Ginsburg has been treated four times for cancer. In addition to the tumor on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
'RBG' says she's doing well after recent cancer fight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Bay Area salon reacts to Newsom's order to close
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
1st COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Everything allowed to open in CA (and what has to close)
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China: WATCH LIVE
Officials explain how CA is expanding COVID-19 testing
Show More
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Coronavirus updates: More than 1,000 new Bay Area cases
Coronavirus blog: Reversing Course
East Bay salon struggles to pay bills after CA order forces them to re-close
Los Angeles on verge of shutting down again, mayor warns
More TOP STORIES News