ruth bader ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is glad to be home after being discharged Wednesday from a Baltimore hospital, the court said.

Ginsburg, 87, spent one night at the Johns Hopkins Hospital to receive nonsurgical treatment for an infection caused by a gallstone. She participated in court arguments by telephone from her hospital room Wednesday.


She will return to the hospital for outpatient visits over the next few weeks and will eventually have the gallstone removed, the court said. The procedure does not involve surgery.

The court's oldest justice has been in the hospital twice since November because of infections. She also received outpatient radiation treatment in New York in August for a tumor on her pancreas.


Ginsburg has twice been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and also had lung surgery in December 2018 to remove cancerous growths. She underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 1999.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
'Depression-era numbers': CA recovery will take years, Newsom warns
Is the Bay Area ready for Phase 2? Here's what every single county says
Reopening CA: What gyms will look like once shelter-in-place rules ease
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Calls mount to close live animal markets in Bay Area amid COVID-19 crisis
SJ couple becomes first in state to say virtual 'I Do'
Show More
SF may follow stricter order than Newsom's CA reopening, health official says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Petaluma plastics company builds future office barriers one a a time
WATCH TOMORROW: Newsom to reveal new rules for CA businesses to reopen
More TOP STORIES News