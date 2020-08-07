Oakland Athletics

Oakland A's coach Ryan Christenson apologizes for apparent Nazi salute

The A's called Ryan Christenson's gesture "offensive" and also issued their own apology.
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson has apologized for raising his arm during a postgame celebration in what looked like a Nazi salute.

Christenson made the gesture while greeting closer Liam Hendriks following the A's 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Hendriks immediately pushed Christenson's arm down and cameras then showed him laughing and briefly raising his arm a second time.

Christenson faced criticism after video of the gesture circulated on social media.

"I made a mistake and will not deny it," Christenson said in a statement issued through the team. "Today in the dugout I greeted players with a gesture that was offensive. In the world today of COVID, I adapted our elbow bump, which we do after wins, to create some distance with the players. My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in. What I did is unacceptable and I deeply apologize."

The A's called the gesture "offensive" and apologized for it.

"We do not support or condone this gesture or the racist sentiment behind it," the team said in a statement. "This is incredibly offensive, especially in these times when we as a club and so many others are working to expose and address racial inequities in our country. We are deeply sorry that this happened on our playing field."

The 46-year-old Christenson played six years in the majors from 1998-2003. He later spent several years coaching in the minors before becoming bench coach for the A's in 2018.

