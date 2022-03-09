'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber, detained in Atlanta

The incident happened on January 7 at a Bank of America in Atlanta when an employee called police after Coogler passed him a filled-out withdrawal slip for $12,000 with a note written on the back asking tellers to be discreet with the transaction, according to a police report obtained by ABC affiliate WBS.
Officers brought Coogler outside and handcuffed him while they investigated. Police later determined that the incident was a mistake by Bank of America and Coogler was released.
Bank of America issued a statement confirming the incident:
"We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler"
"This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on," Coogler said.
Coogler is an Oakland native who was in Atlanta directing the Black Panther sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."