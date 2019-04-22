Surveillance video shows Sacramento burglary suspect held gun to dog's head during home invasion

By Julianne Herrera
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A burglary suspect in Sacramento, Calif. was reportedly caught on surveillance video putting a gun to a dog's head during a February incident.

On Feb. 26, 2019, officers responded to a home in north Sacramento and determined the residence had been burglarized.

While checking the home's surveilance video, officers came across some disturbing footage.

"It was discovered the burglar was armed with a handgun and at one point he held the handgun to the head of the victim's dog," the Sheriff's Office said.

The dog was not injured.

RELATED: Video catches woman tossing 7 newborn puppies into Coachella dumpster in 90-degree weather

Deputies later determined there were two suspects in the case.

One of the suspects, 39-year-old Jose Smith, was tracked down in a traffic stop after a brief chase on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

"Smith was booked into custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple charges including but not limited to receiving stolen property, burglary, and being a felon in possession of a firearm," deputies said.

He is being held on $1.1 million bail.

Duputies say the second suspect, 40-year-old Anthony Mosqueda, was already in custody for unrelated charges from an incident in March.

Mosqueda's bond is set at $900,000.

Detectives are now investigating if the suspects are connected to other residential burglaries in the Sacramento area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentoanimal crueltyburglaryhome invasionanimal abuseanimal attackdogsheriffsurveillancesurveillance camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News