TERRORISM

US officials: Iraqi refugee living in Sacramento was part of terror group

Photo of Omar Ameen, a 45-year-old Iraqi refugee who was arrested Wednesday in Sacramento on a warrant alleging that he killed an Iraqi policeman in 2014 while serving with ISIS.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
A 45-year-old Iraqi refugee is under arrest in Sacramento on a warrant alleging he was part of the Islamic State terror organization and killed an Iraqi policeman.

Omar Ameen was arrested Wednesday at an apartment. Court documents say he and other members of Islamic State killed the officer in the town of Rawah after it fell to the terror group in 2014.

RELATED: Ex-Marine sentenced to 15 years after planning ISIS-inspired terror attack in SF

Ameen was arrested on a warrant issued in May by an Iraqi court in Baghdad. U.S. officials plan to extradite him to Iraq. He is not linked to any terror activity in the U.S.

Documents say Ameen entered the U.S. under a refugee program.

The Trump administration has sharply criticized the Obama-era settlement program, questioning whether enough was done to weed out those with terrorist ties.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
