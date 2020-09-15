Society

California police officer praised for the way he helped a non-verbal child with autism

SACRAMENTO, California -- A Sacramento Police Department officer is being praised for the way he helped a child with autism found alone downtown.

In a post on Facebook, the police department said "#ItsWhatWeDo" when detailing the thoughtful action an officer took to help a child with special needs.



Police say a community member called authorities when a child who appeared "scared and confused" was spotted alone.

According to SPD, a bike officer located the child and identified him through a bus pass.

That's when the officer learned the child had non-verbal autism. In order to communicate, the officer reportedly gave the child a pencil and paper to write on.

It was through this gesture that police say the officer was able to locate a family member and reunite the child safely.

RELATED: Driver caught with DIY hand-drawn license plate
EMBED More News Videos

Police had one piece of advice for the culprit, "Pro Tip: Don't forget to draw the registration sticker."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaautismspecial needs childrenphotosu.s. & worldpolice officerviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Louisville agrees to settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
AccuWeather Forecast: A few days without smoke coming
Breathing current Bay Area air compares to smoking '8 cigarettes,' doctor says
Here's how unhealthy air is affecting children
Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
Show More
LIVE: Bay Area skies shrouded in wildfire smoke
Wildfires impact: Water emergency for Tule Elk at Pt. Reyes
Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 deaths reach 1,323 in Bay Area
Push for $3M boost to combat illegal dumping in SJ
Video: Protesters jump on CHP cruiser in Sacramento
More TOP STORIES News