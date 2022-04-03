Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, California -- Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a "large police presence will remain and the scene remains active." Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

"The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, 'They killed my sister.' A mother running up, 'Where's my son, has my son been shot?'" he said.

"You know, commotion, trauma. It's just a lot of things that, you know, you don't want to see."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Homeless man sues San Rafael citing unlivable conditions
Vaccine clinics see demand as people seek 2nd COVID boosters
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Cal autism advocacy club hosts 5K run to raise funds, awareness
Airbnb.org teams up with nonprofit to help house Ukrainian refugees
Bay Area mom of 6, family impacted by CA's rent relief backlog
Show More
California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional
California has $600 million in unclaimed can, bottle deposits
Los Altos HS student dies from possible fentanyl poisoning
SF police investigating deadly shooting in Bayview District
Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI
More TOP STORIES News