Safest cities in America ranked, only one Bay Area city makes top 50

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you want to live in some of the safest cities in U.S., you're going to have to move. No Bay Area city made the top 25.

WalletHub ranked nearly 200 cities based on home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.

Fremont is the safest Bay Area city, ranked in 30th place. Santa Rosa ranked 59th, San Jose is 83rd. According to WalletHub, one of the factors that hurt San Jose's ranking is its high risk for natural disasters.

San Francisco had one of the lowest unemployment rates and fewest traffic fatalities per capita. Still, the city came in 145th on the list. Oakland ranked 149th.

RELATED: San Ramon ranked among top 10 safest cities to raise children

The top five safest cities were all outside California:

1. Columbia, Maryland
2. Yonkers, New York
3. Plano, Texas
4. Gilbert, Arizona
5. South Burlington, Vermont
