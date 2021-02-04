SAG Award nominations: List of 2021 nominees

Television Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honor the best performances in film and television, were revealed Thursday.The SAG Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4.The full list of nominees follows below.Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"Jason Bateman, "Ozark"Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"Olivia Colman, "The Crown"Emma Corrin, "The Crown"Julia Garner, "Ozark"Laura Linney, "Ozark"Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek""Better Call Saul""Bridgerton""The Crown""Lovecraft Country""Ozark""Dead to Me""The Flight Attendant""The Great""Schitt's Creek""Ted Lasso""The Boys""Cobra Kai""Lovecraft Country""The Mandalorian""Westworld"Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"Gary Oldman, "Mank"Steven Yeun, "Minari"Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"Jared Leto, "The Little Things"Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"Olivia Colman, "The Father"Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"Helena Zengel, "News of the World""Da 5 Bloods""Ma Rainey's Black Bottom""Minari""One Night in Miami""The Trial of the Chicago 7""Da 5 Bloods""Mulan""News of the World""The Trial of the Chicago 7""Wonder Woman 1984"The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.