A mystery surrounds a sailboat discovered abandoned on Baker Beach in San Francisco, just south of the Golden Gate Bridge.SKY7 spotted the boat on its side around 10 a.m. Tuesday.The boat lay was found lying on the beach, as the surf rolled up on the sand around it.Though we know the name of the boat is Lucky Lady, it is unclear who owns it or how it ended up on the beach.The roughly 36-foot-long boat suffered some damage. The Coast Guard has been alerted to the situation.