Mystery remains after sailboat washes ashore at popular San Francisco beach

EMBED </>More Videos

What happened to this sailboat and who owns it? Questions remain after it washed up on Baker Beach in San Francisco. (ABC7 NEWS)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A mystery surrounds a sailboat discovered abandoned on Baker Beach in San Francisco, just south of the Golden Gate Bridge.

SKY7 spotted the boat on its side around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The boat lay was found lying on the beach, as the surf rolled up on the sand around it.

Though we know the name of the boat is Lucky Lady, it is unclear who owns it or how it ended up on the beach.

The roughly 36-foot-long boat suffered some damage. The Coast Guard has been alerted to the situation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
coast guardbeachesboat accidentboating safetyboatingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
Pres. Obama, Stephen Curry, John Legend attending Oakland Obama Foundation event
Trump administration terminates federal grant for high-speed rail project
Oakland teachers, parents gearing up for strike
Yosemite's famous 'firefall' returns as spectators flock to the park
'Mean Gays' is 'Mean Girls' in drag
Man sends message after he says his thermostat was 'hacked'
Accuweather Forecast: Increasingly cloudy with morning showers
Show More
Couple together 81 years dies days apart
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Woman killed, 6 others displaced, in San Mateo house fire
Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court bench in public session after surgery
VIDEO: 'Snow moon' lights up Bay Area sky
More News