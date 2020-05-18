Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Impact: Salesforce to implement COVID-19 health protocols when reopening offices

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As San Francisco begins to loosen its stay-at-home orders, Salesforce is giving us a better idea of how it'll have its employees come back into work.

The city's largest private employer is planning for temperature scans on every floor, mandatory masks and 6-feet separation for all employees, according to The Chronicle.

RELATED: Coronavirus may change how office spaces look once pandemic subsides, firm says

There will also be plenty of hand sanitizer available throughout the building, as well as cleaners disinfecting surfaces all day.

San Francisco has begun opening retail stores and businesses Monday as part of Governor Newsom's Phase 2 reopening plan. However, city leaders haven't yet given a date to reopen non-essential office spaces.

RELATED: Coronavirus: San Francisco may be weeks away from next phase of reopening, officials say

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscosocial distancingcoronavirus californiabusinesssalesforcecoronavirusshelter in placeworkplaceoffice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
SF may be weeks away from next phase of reopening, officials say
Pleasanton's Main Street looking toward re-imagined future amid pandemic
Newsom says pro sports, hair salons may reopen in next few weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Santa Clara Co. finally moving into Phase 2
Newsom says pro sports, hair salons may reopen in next few weeks
Former WWE star missing off California coast, source says
SF may be weeks away from next phase of reopening, officials say
Phase 2 of reopening begins in 3 Bay Area counties today
Show More
Person at California church service possibly exposes 180 to COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Santa Clara Co. to begin Phase 2
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Mid-May winter storm brings fresh snow to Tahoe
More TOP STORIES News