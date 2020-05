Coronavirus Impact: Salesforce to implement COVID-19 health protocols when reopening offices

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As San Francisco begins to loosen its stay-at-home orders, Salesforce is giving us a better idea of how it'll have its employees come back into work.The city's largest private employer is planning for temperature scans on every floor, mandatory masks and 6-feet separation for all employees, according to The Chronicle There will also be plenty of hand sanitizer available throughout the building, as well as cleaners disinfecting surfaces all day.San Francisco has begun opening retail stores and businesses Monday as part of Governor Newsom's Phase 2 reopening plan. However, city leaders haven't yet given a date to reopen non-essential office spaces.