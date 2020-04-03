Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Salesforce Tower joins effort to honor frontline medical workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Salesforce Tower is joining an international effort to honor medical workers and first responders on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday night the top of the tower was illuminated with a video of clapping hands. Earlier in the week the tower showed prayer flags.

Jim Campbell, the artist who programs the 6-story LED artwork on top of the tower told the San Francisco Chronicle he was joining a group of people in San Francisco giving thanks and compassion.

Campbell says the idea for clapping was suggested by one of his production assistants, Emma Strebel, who saw video of people clapping in England, Spain and New York under the hashtags #clapforourcarers and #clapbecausewecare.

Strebel collected 30 videos and selected 20 that were edited into a three-minute video loop and then uploaded to the art instillation computers. The show debuted March 31, 2020.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoartcoronavirus californiasalesforcecoronavirusarts & culturecommunity
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News