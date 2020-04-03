Coronavirus: Salesforce Tower joins effort to honor frontline medical workers

Thursday night the top of the tower was illuminated with a video of clapping hands. Earlier in the week the tower showed prayer flags.
Jim Campbell, the artist who programs the 6-story LED artwork on top of the tower told the San Francisco Chronicle he was joining a group of people in San Francisco giving thanks and compassion.
Campbell says the idea for clapping was suggested by one of his production assistants, Emma Strebel, who saw video of people clapping in England, Spain and New York under the hashtags #clapforourcarers and #clapbecausewecare.
Strebel collected 30 videos and selected 20 that were edited into a three-minute video loop and then uploaded to the art instillation computers. The show debuted March 31, 2020.
