Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco shut down after fissure found in steel beam, Fremont Street closed in the area

The Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco is temporarily closed after crews discovered a fissure in a steel beam on the third level of the center Tuesday, officials announced. The fissure has prompted a street closure in the area as well. (KGO-TV)

The Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco is temporarily closed after crews discovered a fissure in a steel beam on the third level of the center Tuesday, officials announced.


Fremont Street between Mission and Howard Streets is shut down to pedestrians and vehicle while officials inspect the building and investigate the cause of the fissure.

Transit operators are temporarily providing bus service out of the nearby temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main Streets until further inspections are complete.

The fissure was discovered on the third level Bus Deck on the eastern side of the center near Fremont Street.


"The safety of everyone who visits the Salesforce Transit Center is our obligation and highest priority," Mark Zabaneh, Executive Director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority said in a statement. "While this appears to be a localized issue and we have no information that suggests it is widespread, it is our duty to confirm this before we allow public access to the facility."

Riders should contact their local operators for more details on the closure's impact.
AC Transit released a statement about the closure: The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) has been notified by The Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) that a fissure has been discovered in a steel beam of the Salesforce Transit Center. The steel beam is located in the ceiling of the third level Bus Deck on the eastern side of the Salesforce Transit Center near Fremont Street. Out of an abundance of caution, the Salesforce Transit Center is now closed until further notice.

To ensure our riders safety and continuation of service, AC Transit has diverted all 27 Transbay bus lines to the old Temporary Terminal located at Howard and Beale Streets.

AC Transit Ambassadors - outfitted in fluorescent colored safety vest - have been deployed outside the Salesforce Transit Center and Temporary Transit Center providing riders direction and the most updated information.

AC Transit will closely monitor all information from the TJPA, and we remain committed to immediately updating our riders with the latest details.

Information is available at actransit.org or @rideACT.
