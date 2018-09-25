Nice view of the Salesforce Transit Center while we wait for a presser to find out WHY a cracked in a beam in the new bldg has shut down the center. There is temporary bus service out of the Temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main streets until all inspections are complete pic.twitter.com/m4eozyhz9r— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 26, 2018
Fremont Street between Mission and Howard Streets is shut down to pedestrians and vehicle while officials inspect the building and investigate the cause of the fissure.
How to get around during Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure in San Francisco
Transit operators are temporarily providing bus service out of the nearby temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main Streets until further inspections are complete.
The fissure was discovered on the third level Bus Deck on the eastern side of the center near Fremont Street.
"The safety of everyone who visits the Salesforce Transit Center is our obligation and highest priority," Mark Zabaneh, Executive Director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority said in a statement. "While this appears to be a localized issue and we have no information that suggests it is widespread, it is our duty to confirm this before we allow public access to the facility."
Riders should contact their local operators for more details on the closure's impact.
To ensure our riders safety and continuation of service, AC Transit has diverted all 27 Transbay bus lines to the old Temporary Terminal located at Howard and Beale Streets.
AC Transit Ambassadors - outfitted in fluorescent colored safety vest - have been deployed outside the Salesforce Transit Center and Temporary Transit Center providing riders direction and the most updated information.
AC Transit will closely monitor all information from the TJPA, and we remain committed to immediately updating our riders with the latest details.
Information is available at actransit.org or @rideACT.
