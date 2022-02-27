Northern California police officer fatally shot during traffic stop; suspect arrested

SALINAS, Calif. -- Flags are now being flown at half-staff at all municipal buildings throughout Monterey County in memory of a Salinas police officer killed in the line of duty as he conducted a traffic stop late Friday evening.Salinas Police Ofc. Jorge David Alvarado was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10:45 p.m. Friday near Griffin and East Market streets, when he was making a traffic stop, according to Salinas police Chief Roberto Filice, who spoke at a news conference Saturday.A suspect was arrested and is in custody as the investigation continues."Officer Alvarado's heroic action during the confrontation directly led to the arrest of the suspect," according to a statement posted on the Salinas Police Department's website Saturday."The officer stayed in the fight to the end and paid the ultimate price," Filice said.The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is heading an investigation into the shooting, District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni said during the press conference.Alvarado, who was 30, was a five-year veteran of the police department."Please support and embrace our police department," Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said. "They are hurting and they need to know they have your support."The area was blocked for several hours last night after the shooting as investigators collected evidence and talked to witnesses.Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact police at (831) 758-7321 or at the anonymous TIP Line (831) 775-4222.