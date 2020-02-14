2 found dead outside of home in San Anselmo

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating two deaths outside of San Anselmo.

A man and a woman were found dead in the driveway of a home on W. Oak Knoll at 8 a.m. Friday. The home is in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood on a one-way dead-end private road.

Officers have not said what happened but say there is no threat to the community.

Authorities called in the hazardous materials team to assist with the investigation.
