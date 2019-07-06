San Bruno police ID, arrest suspects in Tanforan Mall shooting investigation

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Bruno police say three suspects were identified and two were arrested on Saturday in connection with a shooting at Tanforan Mall that left two teens injured last week.

The first suspect was identified as 18-year-old Deandre Lejon Gantt of San Francisco. The second suspect is a 16-year-old boy of San Francisco.

On Saturday, with the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department, search warrants were served at two homes in San Francisco. The 16-year-old shooting suspect was taken into custody.

Also, a 15-year-old suspect, who had acted in concert with the shooter, was arrested, police said.

The two teen suspects were booked at the San Mateo County Youth Services Center for charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy.

Gantt remains at large, police said. He a is black man, about six feet tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Police say two teenage boys were shot in the incident but both are expected to make full recoveries. Two other people at the mall also suffered injuries.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting was asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at 650-616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san brunoshootingpolicebart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
San Bruno police still looking for gunmen, mall reopens after double shooting
Shopper describes moments of agony during mall shooting
Shooting investigation leads to long wait for San Bruno-based BART commuters
Video shows victim on ground moments after San Bruno shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News