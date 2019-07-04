San Bruno police release new surveillance video of the shooting in Tanforan mall

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Bruno Police Department has released new surveillance video of the shooting at the Shops at Tanforan. The dramatic video plays out what happened during the incident.The video shows the second floor of the mall where you can see a group of people running. Police zoom in and circle a suspected shooter with a gun. You can see him point the gun as he disappears out of the frame.As the video continues you see someone falls to the ground and people nearby start running.Police also point out the second gunman at the top of the frame. He stops in front of an elevator and fires multiple shots.More than a dozen people, including a child, run for cover.Police say two teenage boys were shot in the incident but both are expected to make full recoveries. Two other people at the mall also suffered injuries.The two shooting suspects have not yet been found.Police say they're still sorting through masses of evidence.