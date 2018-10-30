San Bruno woman says Yosemite National Park fall victim is in her pictures

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman and her husband fell to their death while taking a selfie at Yosemite's Taft Point. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
NEW DELHI (KGO) --
Andrea Laguillo shared photos she took with her boyfriend last week at Yosemite National Park. It was only later Laguillo realized, there in the background, the woman with the pink hair was the same woman Park Officials say fell to her death.

Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, and her husband, 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath, fell approximately 800 feet below Taft Point, a granite ledge. Viswanath was a software engineer at Cisco in San Jose.

RELATED: National Park Service identifies two travel bloggers who fell from Taft Point in Yosemite

Viswanath brother told the Associated Press the couple had set up a tripod near the ledge last Tuesday night. In messages exchanged over Facebook, Laguillo tells ABC7 News she didn't see Moorthy taking any pictures but noticed her enjoying the view.

She says most people had been watching a slack liner near by. She believes maybe the couple was waiting to take sunset photos. Laguillo says there were less than a dozen people at Taft Point at the time.

RELATED: Expert climbers die climbing El Capitan in Yosemite

Laguillo called the accident tragic and says going to viewpoints her family deems dangerous is what makes her feel the most alive.

A quality that the couple may have shared too. Moorthy wrote a blog called "Holidays and Happily Ever Afters" filled with pictures of exotic locations.

RELATED: Climbers react to hiker death at Half Dome in Yosemite

In one Instagram post at the edge of the Grand Canyon, she wrote, "A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscapers, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL?" "Is our life just worth one photo?"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yosemite national parkyosemitefatal fallcaliforniau.s. & worldYosemite National ParkSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Couple killed in fall at Yosemite's Taft Point identified
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
Man falls to his death in Yosemite National Park
Top Stories
'Consumers don't pay': Saleforce's Benioff talks Prop C at ABC7
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
Investigation continues after 3-year-old shot inside Oakland home
State insurance committees hear from fire victims
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
North Bay Fires force insurance problems to the forefront for some homeowners
IBM holds event to help find solutions for disaster preparedness
Most arrested in SF Tenderloin drug operation released from custody
Show More
Trump takes aim at birthright citizenship concept with proposed executive order
SoCal Edison admits its equipment helped start Thomas Fire
Bart riders react to man brandishing chainsaws on train
'No one likes them:' Classic candies banned from Halloween
San Jose approves $6.3M parking access, revenue control system
More News