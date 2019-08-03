Woman killed as cliff collapses on popular San Diego area beach

Encinitas, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is dead and at least four others are hurt after a cliff collapsed onto a San Diego area beach.

The city of Encinitas said Friday that the bluff gave way about 3 p.m. in the suburb north of San Diego.

Grandview Beach, where the collapse occurred, is highly popular with local residents and vacationers and the beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse.

A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surf boards and beach toys strewn about the sand.



ABC affiliate KFMB reports that one person was flown to the hospital in critical condition and a second was transported with serious injuries.

Officials at the scene said collapses like this happen frequently along San Diego's ever-eroding coastline.

"Bluff collapses are fairly common. Probably 4 to 8 per year. Nothing of this magnitude, but we have had some in the past," said a representative with the California State Parks Police

Suburbs north of San Diego have contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean, pressuring bluffs along the coast. Many bluffs are fortified to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea.

It was unclear how many were injured and how seriously. KNSD reported two injured. KFMB-TV reported four injuries.

The Assosicated Press contributed to this report.
