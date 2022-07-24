plane crash

1 dies in small plane crash at plant nursery north of San Diego; pilot injured

The plane crashed while attempting to land at Fallbrook Community Airpark around 1:30 p.m., according to the FAA.
FALLBROOK, Calif. -- A single-engine plane crashed at a plant nursery in Southern California early Saturday afternoon, killing the aircraft's passenger and seriously injuring the pilot.

The crash happened in Fallbrook, Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District told the San Diego Union-Tribune. Choi said the passenger died in the crash but the pilot was taken to Palomar Medical Center with serious injuries.

Their identities were not immediately released.

The plane crashed while attempting to land at Fallbrook Community Airpark around 1:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Fallbrook is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of San Diego.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that it was investigating the crash of a North American T-28B airplane.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department tweeted that witnesses reported the plane crashing shortly after takeoff from the Fallbrook Airpark.
