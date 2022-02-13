49ers hit by ransomware attack, group claims they stole some of team's financial data

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5400156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC7 News has learned that the computers of the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco were hacked in a Ransomware attack in May. The museum's system was restored but there are still some unanswered questions. It's a story you'll see only on ABC7 News.