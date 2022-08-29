SF 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo agree to restructured 1-year contract, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's good news for Jimmy Garoppolo fans. Sources tell ESPN the 49ers and the quarterback have agreed on a restructured one-year contract that will keep him in San Francisco this season.

RELATED: 49ers fan and artist drawing Jimmy Garoppolo everyday until he's traded

Sources say Garoppolo's deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.