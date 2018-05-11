San Francisco auto burglary ends with officer-involved shooting

A car burglary ended with an officer-involved shooting in San Francisco overnight. San Francisco Police say it began at Steiner Street and Geary Boulevard around 1 a.m. Friday.Uniformed police officers detained 23-year-old Maurice Jones but say 21-year-old Hershel Hale ran to nearby O'Farrell and Webster streets where he got into a parked vehicle."We're not confirming its status as to whether it's stolen or not at this point," said Officer Robert Rueca, San Francisco Police Department Spokesperson.Police say Hale drove to the nearby 1500 block of O'Farrell Street where he collided with two SFPD vehicles and an officer-involved shooting occurred."At this time I'm not able to state whether the shooting was at a moving vehicle or not," said Rueca.Police have not said if Hale was armed. An officer was injured."We just got hit by a car at Webster and O'Farrell, can you get me a 408. Conscious, breathing, I hit my head," the officer could be heard saying over scanner traffic.That officer was treated and released at the scene.Police say Hale, still in a vehicle, fled again -- this time to Polk and McAllister streets where he stopped at Civic Center Plaza and was taken into custody.Separate investigations are being conducted by the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail, Internal Affairs Division, District Attorney's Office Independent Investigations Bureau and Department of Police Accountability."A number of factors are involved here, how the officer felt their life was in danger, what the actual suspect was doing at that time," said Rueca.Hale was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been booked into San Francisco County Jail along with Jones.Hale is from Antioch and facing 2nd-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), evading police, conspiracy, and hit and run leading to injury.Jones is from Brentwood.