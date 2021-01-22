Strongest storm of season to slam Bay Area with flooding rain, even snow next week

"A major pattern change began today and it's going to continue next week. We have a chance of rain every single day starting Sunday through Friday," said Nicco.
That sound you hear is the storm door opening...— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 22, 2021
Our first 3-Strong storm on the way...#StormWatch#BayArea pic.twitter.com/l37oiJfVdl
Light rain is expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, up to a quarter on an inch.
But Nicco is really focused on Wednesday into Thursday when a potential atmospheric river could trigger flooding on roadways, downed trees and power lines and small stream flooding.
"That's our first strong storm of the season," explained Nicco. It's categorized as a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.
"It comes down at such a fast clip, it's going to cause a lot of damage. We are talking 1 to 3 inches of rain, just on Wednesday alone," said Nicco.
Snow levels are also predicted to drop to 2,000 feet, bringing fresh powder to places like Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo.
We are also on rainbow🌈 watch today.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 22, 2021
Would love to see one if you capture it. Thanks!#rainbow #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/1j1f82uY7t
