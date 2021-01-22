storm

Strongest storm of season to slam Bay Area with flooding rain, even snow next week

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grab the umbrella, you'll need it over the next week. The strongest storm of the season is heading to the Bay Area, potentially bringing heavy rain and even snow, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"A major pattern change began today and it's going to continue next week. We have a chance of rain every single day starting Sunday through Friday," said Nicco.



Light rain is expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, up to a quarter on an inch.

But Nicco is really focused on Wednesday into Thursday when a potential atmospheric river could trigger flooding on roadways, downed trees and power lines and small stream flooding.

"That's our first strong storm of the season," explained Nicco. It's categorized as a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.

"It comes down at such a fast clip, it's going to cause a lot of damage. We are talking 1 to 3 inches of rain, just on Wednesday alone," said Nicco.

RELATED: Strong winter storm could dump up to 6 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada

Snow levels are also predicted to drop to 2,000 feet, bringing fresh powder to places like Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo.



Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermount diablosan franciscosan josesan rafaeloaklandberkeleymarinsanta rosaredwood citybay areasnowstormmount hamiltonweatherrainforecaststorm damagecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
2 more storms in Bay Area weather forecast this week
Rain for 7 days straight in Bay Area, forecast shows
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden to sign exec orders addressing economic crisis
Coronavirus: Hundreds vaccinated at SF City College
Derick Almena pleads guilty in deadly Oakland Ghost Ship fire
Snowstorm could bring up to 6 feet of snow to the Sierra
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Mega Millions jackpot soars to a massive estimated $1 billion
COVID-19 live updates: CA breaks single-day record with deaths
Show More
Calif. officials discuss moving away from vaccine tier system
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, triggering trial
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News