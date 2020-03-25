Coronavirus Pandemic: San Francisco mayor says city will need 5,000 more hospital beds, 1,500 ventilators

Breed said the city estimates it will need 5,000 more hospital beds on top of what the city already has, as well as at least 1,500 more ventilators.
RELATED: Mayor Breed addresses warning COVID-19 crisis could get worse, how city's prepared for battle
"We estimate that we will need more. It's not even a question as to whether or not we'll need more," Breed said during a press conference. "We definitely will need more."
According to San Francisco's Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax, the city is preparing for the surge in new patients in many ways, including opening a new floor just for coronavirus patients at St. Francis Memorial Hospital. The floor will open in early April.
San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed says the city estimates they we will need about 5,000 more hospital beds on top of what we already have and at least 1,500 more ventilators. #coronavirus #covid19— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) March 25, 2020
Dr. Colfax warned that if people don't heed orders to stay at home, San Francisco could see a similar situation to what is happening in New York City.
"It is plausible that despite all these efforts we could have a scenario similar to one that is playing out in New York this very day," he said. "If that happens our capacity, our surge capacity will be far exceeded."
CORONAVIRUS MAP: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
"In that scenario we will require federal and state assistance," he added. "We cannot manage that alone."
San Francisco's Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax says the city is preparing for the surge in more patients in many ways, including opening a new floor just for #coronavirus patients at St. Francis Memorial Hospital @SaintFrancis_SF— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) March 25, 2020
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19