Coronavirus: San Francisco Mayor Breed announces new COVID-19 testing sites in underserved areas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed announced Monday three new testing sites that will open in underserved areas of San Francisco.

"These new testing sites help make testing more convenient and accessible for San Franciscans, especially people who are most at-risk and communities that have been hardest hit by the virus," said Mayor Breed. "As we continue toward universal testing, it's critical that we focus on reaching communities that have historically been underserved and that don't have as many testing resources available to them."

LIST: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the San Francisco Bay Area?

A mobile testing site will begin offering walk-through COVID-19 testing in the Tenderloin on Wednesday, May 20. It will initially operate at the Tenderloin Recreational Center, after which it will move to another high-need neighborhood.

A second COVID-19 testing site will open Monday at the City College Student Health Center. It will be open to any California resident.

A third testing site will be in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. The Bayview Child Health Center, the city and partner organizations will be bringing testing directly to families in their neighborhood from Wednesday, May 20, through Friday, May 22, and continuing every Friday thereafter for the foreseeable future.

Mayor Breed will be holding a press conference Monday at 11:30 a.m., where she's expected to discuss the city's Phase 2 of reopening. Check back here to watch live.

