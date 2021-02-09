WATCH TODAY: San Francisco mayor gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine rollout

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax are holding a press conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on the city's COVID-19 response and the vaccine rollout.We'll be streaming the press conference here. Check back to watch live and read updates.San Francisco is working to ramp up its vaccine distribution with the opening of a mass vaccination site at the Moscone Center.According to city data, over 91,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 24,000 have received both the first and second dose.The Moscone Center site has the capacity to vaccinate many more -- up to 10,000 shots a day -- but it's waiting on more doses to be allocated.Meanwhile, San Francisco's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. However, the county remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive when it comes to reopening rules.