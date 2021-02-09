WATCH TODAY: San Francisco mayor gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine rollout

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax are holding a press conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on the city's COVID-19 response and the vaccine rollout.
San Francisco is working to ramp up its vaccine distribution with the opening of a mass vaccination site at the Moscone Center.
According to city data, over 91,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 24,000 have received both the first and second dose.
The Moscone Center site has the capacity to vaccinate many more -- up to 10,000 shots a day -- but it's waiting on more doses to be allocated.
Meanwhile, San Francisco's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. However, the county remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive when it comes to reopening rules.
