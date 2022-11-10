Message of fighting crime, accountability helped sway San Francisco voters

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed's appointees who delivered accountability messages in their election campaigns are leading their races.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The final election results in San Francisco are still pending but, so far, it's clear that the anti-crime and accountability messages helped candidates in different races. While the final results of the District Attorney's race are still pending, Jenkins declared herself the winner this morning.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, also appointed by Breed, is leading the race in his district. Dorsey previously worked with the San Francisco Police Department and the City Attorney's office.

"Look, we care about reforms, we know that people have challenges, we know that people deserve second chances. But also, when those lines are crossed, where is the accountability," said Mayor Breed.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2022 Midterm Elections here.

LATEST STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live