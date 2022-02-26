At least 8 injured, 15 rescued in SF building fire, officials say

UPDATE: FIRE UNDER CONTROL 3rd and 4th floor affected--15 rescued-- 8 injured (4 taken to hospitals)- 7 cats and dogs rescued- GOOD NEWS EVERYONE AND EVERY PET WILL BE OKAY- Fire is under investigation- AVOID AREA FOE NEXT 4 hours and the next delays in traffic https://t.co/sGVHBPCfie pic.twitter.com/aErJfrqcEe — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 26, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters battled a one-alarm fire in San Francisco on Saturday.The fire happened at 1000 Howard St. just after 2p.m.Officials say at least eight people were injured, four of whom were taken to area hospitals; and 15 were rescued.The third and fourth floors of the building were impacted.Firefighters also say seven cats and dogs were rescued.The cause of the fire is under investigation.