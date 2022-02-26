At least 8 injured, 15 rescued in SF building fire, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters battled a one-alarm fire in San Francisco on Saturday.

The fire happened at 1000 Howard St. just after 2p.m.

Officials say at least eight people were injured, four of whom were taken to area hospitals; and 15 were rescued.


The third and fourth floors of the building were impacted.

Firefighters also say seven cats and dogs were rescued.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

