Person in critical condition after being rescued from SF house fire, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A person was rescued and taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a San Francisco home Thursday evening,

According to a tweet sent out by the San Francisco Fire Department, crews responded to a 1-alarm fire around 5:45 p.m. near 35th Ave. and Moraga St.

SF Fire says that person is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



San Francisco police say the incident is being investigated by the Arson Task Force.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscorescuefirehouse firefire rescueinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of shooting Paso Robles deputy killed, several officers wounded after standoff
Here's how big CA class sizes will be in reopened schools
Bay Area bridge traffic cut in half during peak of COVID-19 shelter-in-place
5 teens pulled from waters off SF beach, officials say
Here's where COVID-19 cases are surging in Bay Area
Streetcode Academy gets assist from Stephen Curry
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan 'a slap in the face'
Show More
Coronavirus Crisis: This East Bay mall just reopened
Jack Hanna will retire from Columbus Zoo after 40 years
Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
Family of pregnant woman shot, injured by officers in Oakland rally at hospital
SF Sheriff's Office employee seen in shoving incident video ID'd as captain
More TOP STORIES News