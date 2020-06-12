Person in critical condition after being rescued from SF house fire, officials say

1 PERSON RESCUED BEING TREATED BY MEDICS AND ENROUTE TRAUMA CENTER CRITICAL- 1742 Hrs https://t.co/qbCMmg77RX — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 12, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A person was rescued and taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a San Francisco home Thursday evening,According to a tweet sent out by the San Francisco Fire Department, crews responded to a 1-alarm fire around 5:45 p.m. near 35th Ave. and Moraga St.SF Fire says that person is in critical condition.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.San Francisco police say the incident is being investigated by the Arson Task Force.