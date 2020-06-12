Person in critical condition after being rescued from SF house fire, officials say

According to a tweet sent out by the San Francisco Fire Department, crews responded to a 1-alarm fire around 5:45 p.m. near 35th Ave. and Moraga St.
SF Fire says that person is in critical condition.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
1 PERSON RESCUED BEING TREATED BY MEDICS AND ENROUTE TRAUMA CENTER CRITICAL- 1742 Hrs https://t.co/qbCMmg77RX— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 12, 2020
San Francisco police say the incident is being investigated by the Arson Task Force.
